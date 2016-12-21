Anderson resident is dedicated Salvation Army bell ringer ANDERSON,...
Not so much for the toll they take on his body, which just turned 68. The lifelong Anderson resident, who battles diabetes and blood-clot issues, hates the impact of the December rain on the Salvation Army's annual fund drives. "In the rain, or freezing rain, people just don't give as much," White said last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel Foster?
|Sun
|wondering
|1
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Dec 20
|Meat Curtains
|2
|anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10)
|Dec 20
|Wontgetfooledagain
|59
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Dec 15
|Worked There
|79
|Keshia Bagwell! !@ Anmed Hospital
|Dec 14
|James
|1
|In wake of election, undocumented students face...
|Dec 4
|Lips5152
|4
|Gay Teens In Greenville South Carolina (May '15)
|Dec 2
|chad hatten chad ...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC