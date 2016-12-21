Anderson Co. deputies locate wanted s...

Anderson Co. deputies locate wanted suspect after search

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: WMBF

On Monday deputies said a suspect with outstanding warrants in Anderson County and the city of Anderson fled from a vehicle near Sunset Forest Drive and Highway 24. K-9 units were called in to track the suspect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Dec 20 Meat Curtains 2
anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10) Dec 20 Wontgetfooledagain 59
Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10) Dec 15 Worked There 79
Keshia Bagwell! !@ Anmed Hospital Dec 14 James 1
News In wake of election, undocumented students face... Dec 4 Lips5152 4
Gay Teens In Greenville South Carolina (May '15) Dec 2 chad hatten chad ... 8
Robin scheon long lost friend Nov 27 Ron from wva 1
See all Anderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anderson Forum Now

Anderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Anderson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,876 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,609

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC