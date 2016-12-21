Anderson Co. deputies locate wanted suspect after search
On Monday deputies said a suspect with outstanding warrants in Anderson County and the city of Anderson fled from a vehicle near Sunset Forest Drive and Highway 24. K-9 units were called in to track the suspect.
