St. Vincent's names VanOsdol as CEO
He joined Ascension in 1990 as a speech-language pathologist in Anderson, Indiana, becoming vice president of operations and then regional president in 2008. He was a past participant in the Ascension Executive Ministry Leadership formation program and is a graduate of the Ascension Leadership Academy.
