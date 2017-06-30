St. Vincent's names VanOsdol as CEO

St. Vincent's names VanOsdol as CEO

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Financial News & Daily Record

He joined Ascension in 1990 as a speech-language pathologist in Anderson, Indiana, becoming vice president of operations and then regional president in 2008. He was a past participant in the Ascension Executive Ministry Leadership formation program and is a graduate of the Ascension Leadership Academy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Internet bullies Jun 20 Internet Bully Nu... 8
Malia Clifton Jun 15 Ugh 13
Hoosier Park's Sam Widger Overrated Jun 11 Seabiscuit 8
Grigsby Station Jun 11 wow 5
News Woman sentenced for sexual misconduct with teens (Jul '07) Jun 11 The Anti-Flower C... 80
Ban Widger From Hoosier Park Jun 8 Widgets a dirtbag... 4
the music thread (Jan '12) May '17 Musikologist 59
See all Anderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anderson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Madison County was issued at July 06 at 10:27AM EDT

Anderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Anderson, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,887 • Total comments across all topics: 282,276,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC