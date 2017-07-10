Amber Alert issued for three children abducted from Anderson, Indiana
Police say the children were last seen at 2 p.m. in Anderson and are believed to be in extreme danger. Adyson Rindahl, 2, is a white female, is 31-inches tall, weighs 30 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.
