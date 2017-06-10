Two Sears Hometown Stores in Indiana Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy

Stores Host Grand Reopening Celebrations June 16-17 to Unveil New Product Assortment, Redesigned Merchandising, Comprehensive Employee Training and More ANDERSON, Ind., June 10, 2017 -- Evolving to meet changing consumer needs and to embrace its nationwide branding as "America's Appliance ExpertsA ," the refresh of two Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores in Indiana culminates with a grand reopening celebration June 16-17, 2017 at the locations in Anderson and Columbia City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.