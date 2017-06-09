The - wider' view on I-65 work

The - wider' view on I-65 work

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: The Republic

Lane closures are on the minds of Bartholomew County residents in anticipation of the state's plan to widen Interstate 65 between Columbus and Seymour. The interstate highway, which has two travel lanes in each direction along the 14.25-mile stretch to be improved, will be expanded to three lanes for northbound and southbound travelers during the upcoming two-and-a-half-year construction project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hoosier Park's Sam Widger Overrated Sun Seabiscuit 8
Grigsby Station Sun wow 5
News Woman sentenced for sexual misconduct with teens (Jul '07) Sun The Anti-Flower C... 80
Ban Widger From Hoosier Park Jun 8 Widgets a dirtbag... 4
Internet bullies Jun 2 Just maybe 3
Malia Clifton Jun 2 maybe 11
the music thread (Jan '12) May 30 Musikologist 59
See all Anderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anderson Forum Now

Anderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Anderson, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,432 • Total comments across all topics: 281,718,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC