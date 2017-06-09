The - wider' view on I-65 work

Lane closures are on the minds of Bartholomew County residents in anticipation of the state's plan to widen Interstate 65 between Columbus and Seymour. The interstate highway, which has two travel lanes in each direction along the 14.25-mile stretch to be improved, will be expanded to three lanes for northbound and southbound travelers during the upcoming two-and-a-half-year construction project.

