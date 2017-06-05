Sheriff: Expect traffic issues as Kli...

Sheriff: Expect traffic issues as Klipsch opens summer concert season

Friday Jun 2

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is warning music fans planning to attend summer concerts at Klipsch Music Center to leave early and be ready for traffic changes created by construction projects in the area. Sam Hunt kicks off with the first concert of the season Friday night.

