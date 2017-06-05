Rock N Tony extends win streak

Friday Jun 2 Read more: HarnessLink.com

ANDERSON, Ind.-June 2, 2017 - Rock N Tony turned in a dominant harness racing performance to take home top honors in the featured event of the evening, the $75,000 Racing & Casino. Scoring in 1:51.1 with Trace Tetrick in the bike, Rock N Tony recorded his fourth consecutive win at Hoosier Park and made a clean sweep of the first round of Indiana Sires Stakes action this season.

