Rock N Tony extends win streak

ANDERSON, Ind.-June 2, 2017 - Rock N Tony turned in a dominant harness racing performance to take home top honors in the featured event of the evening, the $75,000 Racing & Casino. Scoring in 1:51.1 with Trace Tetrick in the bike, Rock N Tony recorded his fourth consecutive win at Hoosier Park and made a clean sweep of the first round of Indiana Sires Stakes action this season.

