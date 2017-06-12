Ohio chain bids for Marsh stores in P...

Ohio chain bids for Marsh stores in Pendleton, Elwood and Tipton

An Ohio based grocery store chain is the apparent successful bidder for the purchase of Marsh stores in Pendleton, Elwood and Tipton. According to documents filed Tuesday in bankruptcy court in Delaware, bids were accepted for 26 of the 44 store Marsh stores that were put up for auction following the Indiana company's bankruptcy filings.

