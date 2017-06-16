Local Police, Fire a " June 16
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, county and state police, fire and hospital agencies. Elijah L. Anderson, 27, 1751 Lockerbie Drive, Columbus, domestic battery, 5:33 p.m., by the Columbus Police Department, released on $5,000 bond.
