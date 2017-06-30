IN Firefighters Seeking Answers to Hiring Delay
June 27--ANDERSON, IN-- The Anderson firefighters union is seeking answers to why the department is short on manpower, which is requiring mandatory overtime. Cody Leever, president of Anderson Firefighters Local 1262, said Monday at the Anderson Board of Public Safety meeting that the Anderson Fire Department is budgeted for 112 firefighters, but is currently working with 106 firefighters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Internet bullies
|Jun 20
|Internet Bully Nu...
|8
|Malia Clifton
|Jun 15
|Ugh
|13
|Hoosier Park's Sam Widger Overrated
|Jun 11
|Seabiscuit
|8
|Grigsby Station
|Jun 11
|wow
|5
|Woman sentenced for sexual misconduct with teens (Jul '07)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|80
|Ban Widger From Hoosier Park
|Jun 8
|Widgets a dirtbag...
|4
|the music thread (Jan '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|59
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC