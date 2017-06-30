IN Firefighters Seeking Answers to Hiring Delay

June 27--ANDERSON, IN-- The Anderson firefighters union is seeking answers to why the department is short on manpower, which is requiring mandatory overtime. Cody Leever, president of Anderson Firefighters Local 1262, said Monday at the Anderson Board of Public Safety meeting that the Anderson Fire Department is budgeted for 112 firefighters, but is currently working with 106 firefighters.

