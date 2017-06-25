Battle over cold beer comes to a head
Competing opinions about economic freedom and fair play have turned Indiana's regulations for selling cold beer into a hot political topic. Jay Ricker, co-owner of the Anderson-based Ricker's convenience store chain, wants the ability to sell cold beer for carryout at his stores.
