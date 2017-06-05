5-year-old in ICU after being shot with BB gun
A 5-year-old boy in Anderson is fighting for his life after he was shot in the back of the head with a BB or pellet gun Friday evening. According to the White River Little League, the child was riding on a golf cart with his parents in the area of Alexandria Pike near the Killbuck Trace addition around 10 p.m. when he was shot.
