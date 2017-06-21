14-year-old charged after Indiana boy...

14-year-old charged after Indiana boy, 5, shot with pellet

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: The Republic

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with battery and recklessness after a 5-year-old boy was shot in the back of the head with an air rifle in central Indiana, leaving a pellet lodged in his brain. The Herald Bulletin reports a hearing is scheduled July 7 after the Madison County Prosecutor's Office filed formal charges against the teen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Internet bullies 12 hr Internet Bully Nu... 8
Malia Clifton Jun 15 Ugh 13
Hoosier Park's Sam Widger Overrated Jun 11 Seabiscuit 8
Grigsby Station Jun 11 wow 5
News Woman sentenced for sexual misconduct with teens (Jul '07) Jun 11 The Anti-Flower C... 80
Ban Widger From Hoosier Park Jun 8 Widgets a dirtbag... 4
the music thread (Jan '12) May 30 Musikologist 59
See all Anderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anderson Forum Now

Anderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Anderson, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,968 • Total comments across all topics: 281,913,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC