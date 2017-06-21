14-year-old charged after Indiana boy, 5, shot with pellet
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with battery and recklessness after a 5-year-old boy was shot in the back of the head with an air rifle in central Indiana, leaving a pellet lodged in his brain. The Herald Bulletin reports a hearing is scheduled July 7 after the Madison County Prosecutor's Office filed formal charges against the teen.
