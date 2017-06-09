14-year-old arrested after Indiana bo...

14-year-old arrested after Indiana boy, 5, shot with pellet

Police in central Indiana say a 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a 5-year-old boy was shot in the back of the head with an air rifle, leaving a pellet lodged in his brain. The Herald Bulletin reports police in Anderson arrested the teen Thursday.

