Teen driver killed in Madison County ...

Teen driver killed in Madison County crash

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Police say the teen was driving west on SR 38 between Pendleton and Markleville when he crossed the center line and struck and eastbound car. The teen was pronounced dead at St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ban Widger From Hoosier Park 5 hr Not a Chance 1
Hoosier Park's Sam Widger Overrated Thu Jimmy Z 7
Brittany Perry (Aug '13) Tue Gdvjjn 4
Tiffany Mastin May 1 Curious 5
Any rentals available??? Apr 30 Dawn 3
Moving to Greenfield (Mar '16) Apr 22 george 6
News Woman sentenced for sexual misconduct with teens (Jul '07) Apr 18 Anon 78
See all Anderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anderson Forum Now

Anderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Anderson, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,657 • Total comments across all topics: 280,789,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC