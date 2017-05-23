State picks contractors for I-65 widening

The Indiana Department of Transportation has made a preliminary selection of a paving company and highway design partner for a $143 million project to widen and modernize 14 miles of Interstate 65 between Seymour and Columbus. The agency is focused on a proposal by E&B Paving, Inc., of Anderson and United Consulting Engineers, Inc., of Indianapolis, and will make details of the build-design team's plan available for public review starting at 9 a.m. Thursday.

