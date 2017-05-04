Schools, emergency managers brace for Indiana flooding
Ten Indiana counties on Thursday afternoon had posted travel advisories meaning routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of hazardous situations. Several schools dismissed early Thursday and at least one, the Vigo County School Corp., canceled Friday classes because of flooding fears.
