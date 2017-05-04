Madison Co. authorities investigating fatal crash

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Department, the deadly accident happened just east of County Road 150 West between Pendleton and Markleville just before 4:45 p.m. Deputies say an early investigation indicates that a westbound vehicle began veering across the center line and struck an eastbound vehicle head on. The driver of the westbound vehicle, a teenage male, was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital in Anderson where he was pronounced dead.

