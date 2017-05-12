Kiwanis club learns about health program

Friday May 12

Robb Farris, human resources coordinator of Keihin NA, told the Greenfield Kiwanis Club about his business's onsite clinic and wellness programs. Kehin/IPT has 900 employees in Indiana.

