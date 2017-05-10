Green Sign of the Times

Green Sign of the Times

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: CSP

A new wind turbine at a Gas America station in Anderson, Ind., is expected to turn the facility from a net user of energy into a net gainer, its designer, Keith Tully, told The Herald Bulletin . The turbine, which was built into a pre-existing sign, was unveiled late last week with representatives from the city and Gas America in attendance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CSP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ban Widger From Hoosier Park 5 hr Trump denies peas... 2
Krista Ledbetter? 20 hr Curious 1
Hoosier Park's Sam Widger Overrated May 4 Jimmy Z 7
Brittany Perry (Aug '13) May 2 Gdvjjn 4
Tiffany Mastin May 1 Curious 5
Any rentals available??? Apr 30 Dawn 3
Moving to Greenfield (Mar '16) Apr 22 george 6
See all Anderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anderson Forum Now

Anderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
 

Anderson, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,587 • Total comments across all topics: 280,969,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC