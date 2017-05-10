Green Sign of the Times
A new wind turbine at a Gas America station in Anderson, Ind., is expected to turn the facility from a net user of energy into a net gainer, its designer, Keith Tully, told The Herald Bulletin . The turbine, which was built into a pre-existing sign, was unveiled late last week with representatives from the city and Gas America in attendance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CSP.
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ban Widger From Hoosier Park
|5 hr
|Trump denies peas...
|2
|Krista Ledbetter?
|20 hr
|Curious
|1
|Hoosier Park's Sam Widger Overrated
|May 4
|Jimmy Z
|7
|Brittany Perry (Aug '13)
|May 2
|Gdvjjn
|4
|Tiffany Mastin
|May 1
|Curious
|5
|Any rentals available???
|Apr 30
|Dawn
|3
|Moving to Greenfield (Mar '16)
|Apr 22
|george
|6
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC