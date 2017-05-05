Drivers warned of flooded roads around central Indiana
The Madison County Emergency Management Office raised the travel status advisory to yellow. That means routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of hazardous situations, like flooding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Krista Ledbetter?
|53 min
|Curious
|1
|Ban Widger From Hoosier Park
|May 5
|Not a Chance
|1
|Hoosier Park's Sam Widger Overrated
|May 4
|Jimmy Z
|7
|Brittany Perry (Aug '13)
|May 2
|Gdvjjn
|4
|Tiffany Mastin
|May 1
|Curious
|5
|Any rentals available???
|Apr 30
|Dawn
|3
|Moving to Greenfield (Mar '16)
|Apr 22
|george
|6
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC