Donaldson buys Hy-Pro Corp.

Monday May 1

In making the acquisition, Donaldson gains a manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement filters for stationary hydraulic equipment and for industrial lubrication systems. The addition is expected to be a good fit for Donaldson, the $2.2 billion Bloomington-based filtration giant with operations around the globe announced Monday.

