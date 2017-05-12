Body identified as Fortville man
Police are investigating the death of a Fortville man who's body was found in Fall Creek near County Road 650 West early Wednesday. According to the Madison County Sheriff's Department, members of the Ingalls Fire Department who were walking the creek's banks found the body of Zachary Sanner, 23, about two hours after receiving a call about a person who reportedly had fallen into the water.
