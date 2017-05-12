Anderson man faces felony child molestation charges
A man is under arrest after authorities say the mother of his juvenile victims reported his possession of child pornography and child molestation. Michael Maddox, 27, and Elwood, faces preliminary felony charges that include child molestation, vicarious sexual gratification, child solicitation and dissemination of matter harmful to a minor.
