Anderson man faces felony child moles...

Anderson man faces felony child molestation charges

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

A man is under arrest after authorities say the mother of his juvenile victims reported his possession of child pornography and child molestation. Michael Maddox, 27, and Elwood, faces preliminary felony charges that include child molestation, vicarious sexual gratification, child solicitation and dissemination of matter harmful to a minor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Internet bullies Wed YouPeopleAreComical 1
Malia Clifton Wed Hahaa 10
amanda keatts May 15 Cynthia long 1
Ban Widger From Hoosier Park May 12 Trump denies peas... 2
Krista Ledbetter? May 12 Curious 1
Hoosier Park's Sam Widger Overrated May 4 Jimmy Z 7
Brittany Perry (Aug '13) May 2 Gdvjjn 4
See all Anderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anderson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Madison County was issued at May 25 at 1:56PM EDT

Anderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Recession
  4. Syria
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Anderson, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,445 • Total comments across all topics: 281,277,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC