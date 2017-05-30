Amber Portwood's Wild Reality TV Journey: From 16 and Pregnant to Sex Tape Negotiations
By its very title, 16 and Pregnant promised a certain amount of eye-opening drama when it premiered on MTV in 2009. The series, and its logical spin-off Teen Mom , didn't disappoint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grigsby Station
|19 hr
|Lolserioustho
|4
|Internet bullies
|Fri
|Just maybe
|3
|Malia Clifton
|Fri
|maybe
|11
|the music thread (Jan '12)
|May 30
|Musikologist
|59
|Woman sentenced for sexual misconduct with teens (Jul '07)
|May 25
|What is wrong wit...
|79
|amanda keatts
|May 15
|Cynthia long
|1
|Ban Widger From Hoosier Park
|May 12
|Trump denies peas...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC