17-year-old killed in crash

Sarah Overby, 17, of Greenfield, was a backseat passenger in a car that crashed around 1 a.m. Tuesday along State Road 9, just north of the intersection with County Road 1000N. Investigators say the driver, 20-year-old Jonathan Castillo of Greenfield, likely lost control of the car as he was heading south through a curve in the roadway.

