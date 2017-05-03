17-year-old killed in crash
Sarah Overby, 17, of Greenfield, was a backseat passenger in a car that crashed around 1 a.m. Tuesday along State Road 9, just north of the intersection with County Road 1000N. Investigators say the driver, 20-year-old Jonathan Castillo of Greenfield, likely lost control of the car as he was heading south through a curve in the roadway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hoosier Park's Sam Widger Overrated
|19 hr
|Jimmy Z
|7
|Brittany Perry (Aug '13)
|Tue
|Gdvjjn
|4
|Tiffany Mastin
|May 1
|Curious
|5
|Any rentals available???
|Apr 30
|Dawn
|3
|Moving to Greenfield (Mar '16)
|Apr 22
|george
|6
|Woman sentenced for sexual misconduct with teens (Jul '07)
|Apr 18
|Anon
|78
|wendy bennington
|Apr 14
|Know It All
|2
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC