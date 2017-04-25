Tosha A. Perry
Tosha A. Perry, 38 of Knightstown, died unexpectedly on Thursday, April 20, 2017, at Hancock Regional Hospital in Greenfield. She was born on April 11, 1979, in Richmond, IN to Floyd Perry and Ellie Lamb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
