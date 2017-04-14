Mt. Vernon grad wins $1,000 competition

Greenfield native Emery Hunt was recently announced as a winner of the IN_FILL Design Competition 2017, a contest to explore affordable, well-designed and contextual contemporary single-family homes on infill lots across Indiana's walk-able core communities, according to a press release. Infill development is the process of designing residential buildings on vacant lots in an urban landscape, according to Infill Indiana's website.

