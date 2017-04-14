Mt. Vernon grad wins $1,000 competition

Mt. Vernon grad wins $1,000 competition

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: Daily Reporter

Greenfield native Emery Hunt was recently announced as a winner of the IN_FILL Design Competition 2017, a contest to explore affordable, well-designed and contextual contemporary single-family homes on infill lots across Indiana's walk-able core communities, according to a press release. Infill development is the process of designing residential buildings on vacant lots in an urban landscape, according to Infill Indiana's website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any rentals available??? 10 hr Yaa 2
News Woman sentenced for sexual misconduct with teens (Jul '07) 17 hr Anon 78
Moving to Greenfield (Mar '16) Apr 15 Hope I helped 4
wendy bennington Apr 14 Know It All 2
News Kiwi caught in global paedophile ring - how it ... Mar 20 Midnitecryer 1
News Audit: Undercover officers did not follow policies Feb '17 $;7:&3& 1
free the last of the anderson 4 (Aug '11) Nov '16 Johnny5 9
See all Anderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anderson Forum Now

Anderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Anderson, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,841 • Total comments across all topics: 280,411,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC