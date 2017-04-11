Man faces charges after crashing into Alexandria gas line
Authorities say a 25-year-old Alexandria man faces two preliminary drunken driving charges after driving his car into a natural gas line and a house, sparking a fire and injuring himself, his wife, and two children. Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger tells The Herald Bulletin that Cody Vaughn also faces preliminarily charges of driving while suspended and a probation violation.
