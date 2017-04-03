Judge awards $850,000 to 8 fired Anderson city workers
A federal judge has ruled the city of Anderson must pay about $850,000 to eight people who were fired when a new mayor took office in 2012. The decision by U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt comes after a federal jury sided last year with 11 people who filed a lawsuit claiming they were wrongfully fired by Republican Mayor Kevin Smith's administration because they supported the Democratic incumbent in the 2011 city election.
