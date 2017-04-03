Judge awards $850,000 to 8 fired Ande...

Judge awards $850,000 to 8 fired Anderson city workers

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Tribune

A federal judge has ruled the city of Anderson must pay about $850,000 to eight people who were fired when a new mayor took office in 2012. The decision by U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt comes after a federal jury sided last year with 11 people who filed a lawsuit claiming they were wrongfully fired by Republican Mayor Kevin Smith's administration because they supported the Democratic incumbent in the 2011 city election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Samantha Kuhn Sun Pink 1
Brittany Meadows Sun JailBitch 1
bbc 4 wf/black toy 4 wf Sat george 1
News Kiwi caught in global paedophile ring - how it ... Mar 20 Midnitecryer 1
wendy bennington Mar 17 bill 1
News Audit: Undercover officers did not follow policies Feb '17 $;7:&3& 1
free the last of the anderson 4 (Aug '11) Nov '16 Johnny5 9
See all Anderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anderson Forum Now

Anderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Final Four
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Anderson, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,382 • Total comments across all topics: 280,031,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC