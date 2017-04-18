Indiana State Police Sgt. Honored Wit...

Indiana State Police Sgt. Honored With Combat Action Award

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: WBIW-AM Bedford

Sgt. Emery was awarded the Combat Action Award which is bestowed upon an employee for courageous "at risk' performance of duty to include the use of and or defense against life threatening physical force or other specific actions that elevates danger to the employee. In the morning hours of Monday, July 25, 2016, Sergeant Anthony Emery entered the Ricker's Convenient Store on MLK Jr. Boulevard in Anderson, Indiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Greenfield (Mar '16) Sat george 6
Any rentals available??? Apr 19 Yaa 2
News Woman sentenced for sexual misconduct with teens (Jul '07) Apr 18 Anon 78
wendy bennington Apr 14 Know It All 2
News Kiwi caught in global paedophile ring - how it ... Mar '17 Midnitecryer 1
News Audit: Undercover officers did not follow policies Feb '17 $;7:&3& 1
free the last of the anderson 4 (Aug '11) Nov '16 Johnny5 9
See all Anderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anderson Forum Now

Anderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Anderson, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,589 • Total comments across all topics: 280,519,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC