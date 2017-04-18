Indiana State Police Sgt. Honored With Combat Action Award

Sgt. Emery was awarded the Combat Action Award which is bestowed upon an employee for courageous "at risk' performance of duty to include the use of and or defense against life threatening physical force or other specific actions that elevates danger to the employee. In the morning hours of Monday, July 25, 2016, Sergeant Anthony Emery entered the Ricker's Convenient Store on MLK Jr. Boulevard in Anderson, Indiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.