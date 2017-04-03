in Re: the Involuntary Termination of...

in Re: the Involuntary Termination of the Parent-Child Relationship...

IN RE: the Involuntary Termination of the Parent-Child Relationship of D.A. Jr. S.G. , D.J.A. , Appellants-Respondents, v. The Indiana Department of Child Services, Appellee-Petitioner ATTORNEY FOR APPELLANT S.G., Cara Schaefer Wieneke, Wieneke Law Office, LLC, Brooklyn, Indiana ATTORNEY FOR APPELLANT D.J.A., Anthony C. Lawrence, Anderson, Indiana ATTORNEYS FOR APPELLEE, Curtis T. Hill, Jr., Attorney General of Indiana, Robert J. Henke, James D. Boyer, Deputy Attorneys General, Indianapolis, Indiana [1] S.G. and D.J.A. each appeal the trial court's order involuntarily terminating their parental relationship with their minor son, D.A. Jr. We affirm.

