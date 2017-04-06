Expert: Man not fit to stand trial
A developmentally disabled man will not stand trial on the rape charge he faced after a judge decided he was unable to understand the proceedings. Robert Ward, 56, Anderson, will be committed to the Indiana Department of Mental Health indefinitely, where he can receive specialized counseling and care, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Greenfield (Mar '16)
|8 hr
|nnono
|2
|Kiwi caught in global paedophile ring - how it ...
|Mar 20
|Midnitecryer
|1
|wendy bennington
|Mar 17
|bill
|1
|Audit: Undercover officers did not follow policies
|Feb '17
|$;7:&3&
|1
|free the last of the anderson 4 (Aug '11)
|Nov '16
|Johnny5
|9
|Donald Trumps child rape new trial date
|Nov '16
|TRUMP2016 president
|8
|Lost Pet
|Nov '16
|Pickles
|3
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC