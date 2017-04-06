Expert: Man not fit to stand trial

Thursday Apr 6
Daily Reporter

A developmentally disabled man will not stand trial on the rape charge he faced after a judge decided he was unable to understand the proceedings. Robert Ward, 56, Anderson, will be committed to the Indiana Department of Mental Health indefinitely, where he can receive specialized counseling and care, officials said.

