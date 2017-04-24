Election Board wants Muncie, Anderson...

Election Board wants Muncie, Anderson voting locations closed

There aren't any elections in Indiana this year, but members of the Jefferson County Election Board are already planning a few changes and gearing up for 2018. Board members agreed during a meeting Wednesday afternoon to recommend the elimination of two of the five voting locations next year on Madison's hilltop.

