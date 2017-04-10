Anderson woman "a walking miracle" after hit-run crash
"I have nothing but bruises from my hip all the way to my toes," said Holland. She said she's thankful just to be alive, considering what she's been through.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Greenfield (Mar '16)
|17 hr
|nnono
|2
|Kiwi caught in global paedophile ring - how it ...
|Mar 20
|Midnitecryer
|1
|wendy bennington
|Mar 17
|bill
|1
|Audit: Undercover officers did not follow policies
|Feb '17
|$;7:&3&
|1
|free the last of the anderson 4 (Aug '11)
|Nov '16
|Johnny5
|9
|Donald Trumps child rape new trial date
|Nov '16
|TRUMP2016 president
|8
|Lost Pet
|Nov '16
|Pickles
|3
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC