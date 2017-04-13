Anderson mayor to fly to Italy, Japan to meet with company executives
He's headed to Italy next week and Japan in May with the goal of convincing foreign businesses to invest in Anderson. Broderick's set up a list of meetings with companies, including at least three Italian companies considering investments in Anderson.
