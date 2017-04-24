Anderson man killed in Hamilton County motorcycle crash
Kurtis Gwaltney, 26, was driving east on Strawtown Avenue west of State Road 13 Tuesday afternoon when police say he lost control. His bike ended up going several hundred feet into a field before it finally stopped, throwing Gwaltney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Greenfield (Mar '16)
|Sat
|george
|6
|Any rentals available???
|Apr 19
|Yaa
|2
|Woman sentenced for sexual misconduct with teens (Jul '07)
|Apr 18
|Anon
|78
|wendy bennington
|Apr 14
|Know It All
|2
|Kiwi caught in global paedophile ring - how it ...
|Mar '17
|Midnitecryer
|1
|Audit: Undercover officers did not follow policies
|Feb '17
|$;7:&3&
|1
|free the last of the anderson 4 (Aug '11)
|Nov '16
|Johnny5
|9
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC