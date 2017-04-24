Anderson man killed in Hamilton Count...

Anderson man killed in Hamilton County motorcycle crash

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Kurtis Gwaltney, 26, was driving east on Strawtown Avenue west of State Road 13 Tuesday afternoon when police say he lost control. His bike ended up going several hundred feet into a field before it finally stopped, throwing Gwaltney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Greenfield (Mar '16) Sat george 6
Any rentals available??? Apr 19 Yaa 2
News Woman sentenced for sexual misconduct with teens (Jul '07) Apr 18 Anon 78
wendy bennington Apr 14 Know It All 2
News Kiwi caught in global paedophile ring - how it ... Mar '17 Midnitecryer 1
News Audit: Undercover officers did not follow policies Feb '17 $;7:&3& 1
free the last of the anderson 4 (Aug '11) Nov '16 Johnny5 9
See all Anderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anderson Forum Now

Anderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Anderson, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,323 • Total comments across all topics: 280,537,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC