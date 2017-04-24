Actor Rob Lowe's speech at DePauw University is postponed
Actor Rob Lowe's planned speech at the Indiana college from which both of his parents graduated has been postponed. Lowe was scheduled visit DePauw University in Greencastle this coming Monday to give the school's Ubben Lecture, but the school announced this week that a scheduling conflict arose.
