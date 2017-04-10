Actor Rob Lowe to speak at his parentsa Indiana alma mater
Lowe is set to visit DePauw University in Greencastle on May 1 to give the school's Ubben Lecture. DePauw says the star of the TV series "The West Wing" and "Parks and Recreation" and numerous films will make the free public appearance at 7:30 p.m. in the school's Green Center for the Performing Arts.
