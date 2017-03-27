Solar park planned for nearly 30 acre...

Solar park planned for nearly 30 acres in Madison County

Saturday Mar 18

Workers place panels at a new solar park at the old Continental Steel site at the corner of Park & Markland avenues in Kokomo ANDERSON, Ind. - Nearly 30 acres of land in Madison County has been declared an economic development revitalization area for a planned 8.2-megawatt solar park.

Anderson, IN

