Police: Boy Brought Dad's Cocaine to School

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: WEHT

Police in Anderson, Indiana issued an arrest warrant for a father after his son reportedly showed up to school with cocaine. Court documents show that earlier this month another student told a teacher the boy had two bags with powder in them.

