Michael R. Pilkington, Appellant-Plaintiff, v. Karen A. Pilkington, Appellee-Defendant.

ATTORNEYS FOR APPELLANT, Thomas M. Beeman, Alexander M. Beeman, Beeman Law, Anderson, Indiana ATTORNEY FOR APPELLEE, Donald K. McClellan, Muncie, Indiana [1] Michael Pilkington sued his stepmother, alleging she breached her duties as trustee of a trust created by her late husband, Michael's father. The trial court dismissed the complaint with prejudice for lack of subject matter jurisdiction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.