Local Architect's Firm Wins State Infill Competition

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority in partnership with Downtown Indy, Inc., AIA Indiana and the Indiana Builders Association sponsored a competition as a way to explore new, affordable, well-designed, single-family homes on infill lots in three Indiana Communities. "We understand that a strong workforce needs affordable housing in close proximity to the downtown area," said Jacob Sipe, Executive Director at of IHCDA.

