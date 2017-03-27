Local Architect's Firm Wins State Infill Competition
The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority in partnership with Downtown Indy, Inc., AIA Indiana and the Indiana Builders Association sponsored a competition as a way to explore new, affordable, well-designed, single-family homes on infill lots in three Indiana Communities. "We understand that a strong workforce needs affordable housing in close proximity to the downtown area," said Jacob Sipe, Executive Director at of IHCDA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTCA-AM Plymouth.
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kiwi caught in global paedophile ring - how it ...
|Mar 20
|Midnitecryer
|1
|wendy bennington
|Mar 17
|bill
|1
|Audit: Undercover officers did not follow policies
|Feb '17
|$;7:&3&
|1
|free the last of the anderson 4 (Aug '11)
|Nov '16
|Johnny5
|9
|Donald Trumps child rape new trial date
|Nov '16
|TRUMP2016 president
|8
|Lost Pet
|Nov '16
|Pickles
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Indiana (D... (Oct '10)
|Sep '16
|Truth
|95
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC