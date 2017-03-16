Japan Auto Parts Maker NTN to Build Plant in Indiana
Japanese auto parts maker NTN Corp said on Friday its joint venture NTK Precision Axle would build a plant in the U.S. state of Indiana, to raise its output capacity for driveshaft components. The plant, to be constructed in Anderson, Indiana from next month, is expected to create 200 jobs and begin mass production in April 2018, the company said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Audit: Undercover officers did not follow policies
|Feb '17
|$;7:&3&
|1
|Spot a pothole on highways? Report it
|Feb '17
|LOL
|3
|Daleville Music Thread (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|16
|free the last of the anderson 4 (Aug '11)
|Nov '16
|Johnny5
|9
|Donald Trumps child rape new trial date
|Nov '16
|TRUMP2016 president
|8
|Lost Pet
|Nov '16
|Pickles
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Indiana (D... (Oct '10)
|Sep '16
|Truth
|95
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC