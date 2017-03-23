Frequent 911 Caller Arrested by IN Police
Which is why the 45-year-old Anderson man had another terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day on Feb. 23 that earned him a visit from Anderson police for allegedly making repeated calls to Madison County Central Dispatch. On that date, according to a probable cause affidavit, Rhodes called the dispatch center, more commonly known as 911, five times in less than 40 minutes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kiwi caught in global paedophile ring - how it ...
|Mar 20
|Midnitecryer
|1
|wendy bennington
|Mar 17
|bill
|1
|Audit: Undercover officers did not follow policies
|Feb '17
|$;7:&3&
|1
|free the last of the anderson 4 (Aug '11)
|Nov '16
|Johnny5
|9
|Donald Trumps child rape new trial date
|Nov '16
|TRUMP2016 president
|8
|Lost Pet
|Nov '16
|Pickles
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Indiana (D... (Oct '10)
|Sep '16
|Truth
|95
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC