Duke donates to Georgetown Park project

Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: The Madison Courier

DUKE DONATION: City officials and steering committee members accepted a donation from the Duke Energy Foundation Tuesday morning for the planned Georgetown Memorial Park on Walnut Street. The donation will fund an art mural and bronze plaques in the park.

