Duke donates to Georgetown Park project
DUKE DONATION: City officials and steering committee members accepted a donation from the Duke Energy Foundation Tuesday morning for the planned Georgetown Memorial Park on Walnut Street. The donation will fund an art mural and bronze plaques in the park.
