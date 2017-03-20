Church of God leader will visit Mid-A...

Church of God leader will visit Mid-America Christian Univ.

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Jim Lyon, Church of God general director will serve as the keynote speaker for the semi-annual Spiritual Emphasis Week at Mid-America Christian University. Beginning Tuesday, March 21, Lyon will conduct a four-day stint of chapel services at the university, expanding on the school's twice-weekly sermons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kiwi caught in global paedophile ring - how it ... 33 min Midnitecryer 1
Samantha Kuhn 2 hr Stating the truth 5
wendy bennington Mar 17 bill 1
News Audit: Undercover officers did not follow policies Feb '17 $;7:&3& 1
free the last of the anderson 4 (Aug '11) Nov '16 Johnny5 9
Donald Trumps child rape new trial date Nov '16 TRUMP2016 president 8
Lost Pet Nov '16 Pickles 3
See all Anderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anderson Forum Now

Anderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Anderson, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,470 • Total comments across all topics: 279,696,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC