Church of God leader will visit Mid-America Christian Univ.
Jim Lyon, Church of God general director will serve as the keynote speaker for the semi-annual Spiritual Emphasis Week at Mid-America Christian University. Beginning Tuesday, March 21, Lyon will conduct a four-day stint of chapel services at the university, expanding on the school's twice-weekly sermons.
