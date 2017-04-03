Anderson business owner meets President Trump for panel on women in business

Shirley Perry, owner of Hydrotech Corp. in Anderson, Ind., met with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on March 27, 2017 as part of a group of women talking about their experiences in the workplace INDIANAPOLIS - An Indiana woman met with President Trump this week as part of a group of women talking about their experiences in the workplace. "I think it's important because they've been ignored for a while," Shirley Perry told WTHR in a phone interview.

